Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

ONG announces renewable natural gas program

Oklahoma Natural Gas customers can now participate in a new, optional, renewable gas program.
Oklahoma Natural Gas customers can now participate in a new, optional, renewable gas program.(WILX)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Oklahoma Natural Gas customers can now participate in a new, optional, renewable gas program.

In a press release, ONG announced that customers can purchase renewable natural gas starting at $3.038 per block.

Renewable natural gas captures methane from organic materials like food and animal waste.

ONG customers can opt-in to the program, and they are able to purchase up to 40 blocks per month.

For more information on the program and how to enroll in it, you can visit this website.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fort Towson man has died in an officer-involved shooting at a bar Saturday morning.
Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Fort Towson
Sherman Police investigate attempted robbery on Sun, Dec. 3, 2023.
Shots fired in attempted Sherman robbery
An Oklahoma District Attorney has decided not to file charges for the camera installed in the...
DA says no charges needed for hidden jail camera
An Ardmore man is charged with embezzling $15,000 from two different people.
Ardmore Police: man embezzled $30,000 over 7 years
Two people-including a teenager-were injured after hitting a horse on the highway in Choctaw...
Crash into horse sends 2 to hospital

Latest News

Watson would face anywhere from 5 to 99 years or life in prison if he’s convicted of murder.
Deliberations will continue Tuesday in Grayson Co. murder trial
Ardmore man faces first degree murder charge, police search for second suspect
Ardmore man faces first degree murder charge, police search for second suspect
On our segment, “Dollars and Sense,” News 12 is joined by Ashton Cooper from the Communication...
Dollars and Sense: Inflation affecting your holiday shopping
On our segment, “Dollars and Sense,” News 12 is joined by Ashton Cooper from the Communication...
Dollars and Sense: Inflation affecting your holiday shopping