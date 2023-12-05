ONG announces renewable natural gas program

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Oklahoma Natural Gas customers can now participate in a new, optional, renewable gas program.

In a press release, ONG announced that customers can purchase renewable natural gas starting at $3.038 per block.

Renewable natural gas captures methane from organic materials like food and animal waste.

ONG customers can opt-in to the program, and they are able to purchase up to 40 blocks per month.

For more information on the program and how to enroll in it, you can visit this website.

