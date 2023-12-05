Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in crash, arrest in Love County

A police chase ended in a crash after someone spotted their stolen truck being driven down...
A police chase ended in a crash after someone spotted their stolen truck being driven down Interstate 35 in Love County.(KYTV)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - A police chase ended in a crash after someone spotted their stolen truck being driven down Interstate 35 in Love County.

Love County Sheriff Andy Cumberledge said that the owner of that truck just happened to see it out while driving and called 911 while following the driver, 34-year-old Yasmani Batista.

Court records show Batista has been charged with possession of the stolen truck and endangering other drivers during the pursuit.

An Oklahoma trooper tried to pull Batista over and when he didn’t stop, Cumberledge says the trooper performed a pit maneuver, the truck crashed, and Batista was arrested and taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherman Police investigate attempted robbery on Sun, Dec. 3, 2023.
Shots fired in attempted Sherman robbery
An Oklahoma District Attorney has decided not to file charges for the camera installed in the...
DA says no charges needed for hidden jail camera
An Ardmore man is charged with embezzling $15,000 from two different people.
Ardmore Police: man embezzled $30,000 over 7 years
Two people-including a teenager-were injured after hitting a horse on the highway in Choctaw...
Crash into horse sends 2 to hospital
Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday that left four...
Man suspected of killing 4, including a 1-year-old, at a Dallas home kills self during police chase

Latest News

Ardmore man faces first degree murder charge, police search for second suspect
Details emerge in Ardmore murder arrest, second suspect remains at large
The Durant Christmas tree is shining bright!
Durant rings in holiday season with tree lighting
The tree lighting ceremony outside of City Hall is a long-standing tradition.
The Durant Christmas tree is shining bright!
Police in Duncan are asking for the public’s help finding Amber Jones, 41, who was reported...
Duncan Police search for missing woman