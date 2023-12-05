Pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in crash, arrest in Love County

MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - A police chase ended in a crash after someone spotted their stolen truck being driven down Interstate 35 in Love County.

Love County Sheriff Andy Cumberledge said that the owner of that truck just happened to see it out while driving and called 911 while following the driver, 34-year-old Yasmani Batista.

Court records show Batista has been charged with possession of the stolen truck and endangering other drivers during the pursuit.

An Oklahoma trooper tried to pull Batista over and when he didn’t stop, Cumberledge says the trooper performed a pit maneuver, the truck crashed, and Batista was arrested and taken to the hospital.

