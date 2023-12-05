Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Talk of the Town: Toys for Tots

Texoma Toys for Tots Coordinator Taylor Price shared the story of her past connection with the organization with Brenda.
Texoma Toys for Tots Coordinator Taylor Price shared the story of her past connection with the organization with Brenda.
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - KXII is proud to once again partner with local Toys for Tots organizations on both sides of the Red River to make sure every child in Texoma gets something under the tree this year.

Your gift of cash or a new, unwrapped toy goes directly to local children in need.

New, unwrapped toys for children of all ages are needed.

Click here for a full list of drop-off locations.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Love, 37, is two felony charges after her newborn twins tested positive for drugs.
Ardmore woman facing child neglect charges
Sherman Police investigate attempted robbery on Sun, Dec. 3, 2023.
Shots fired in attempted Sherman robbery
An Oklahoma District Attorney has decided not to file charges for the camera installed in the...
DA says no charges needed for hidden jail camera
An Ardmore man is charged with embezzling $15,000 from two different people.
Ardmore Police: Man embezzled $30,000 over 7 years
Police in Duncan are asking for the public’s help finding Amber Jones, 41, who was reported...
Duncan Police search for missing woman

Latest News

A man was seriously injured in a crash that brought traffic to a crawl on Highway 69-75 in...
Man flown to hospital after Colbert crash
Mercy Hospital in Ardmore was recognized as one of the top rural hospitals in the country.
Mercy Ardmore wins rural hospital award
Kenneth Bray, 52, is facing multiple charges after charred remains were found on his property...
McCurtain County man charged after remains found on property
KXII is proud to once again partner with local Toys for Tots organizations on both sides of...
Talk of the Town: Toys for Tots