Adult Protective Services is helping make sure vulnerable adults aren’t forgotten this Christmas

For a third year, the “Silver Angel Tree” is helping grant wishes.
By Talaiya Munson
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - For a third year, the “Silver Angel Tree” is helping grant wishes.

Blankets, pajamas, robes, socks, and food are just some of the Christmas wishes made by 19 seniors. “These are precious things to them, you know. This is a chance to get something that they might not otherwise get,” said volunteer coordinator, Glenda Ritchie.

All you have to do is choose an angel from the Christmas tree, purchase the gift, and return it to the Sherman Walmart Supercenter service desk by December 14.

Adult Protective Services (APS) has helped provide service to more than 350 seniors in Grayson, Collin, and Fannin County since last year.

Ritchie said that most of these cases are neglect, “maybe they can’t pay their bills, maybe they’re paying their bills, but they can’t, you know, buy their their prescriptions, their medications and things. And especially in the winter, we see a lot of them will not to cut down their electricity bills or their they they won’t run their heat, so that’s why warm clothing and blankets are a huge need in the in the winter time, because they will try to cut back on their their utility expenses.”

In addition to the Silver Angel Tree, APS is accepting food donations for their around the clock resource room until December 20. “We have food, we have clothing, we have basic hair needs, you know, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo and things like that, an immediate resource for them, and that’s all through donations from this community,” Ritchie said.

APS workers will wrap and deliver the gifts the week of Christmas.

