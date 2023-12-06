Anna ready for Decatur rematch in state semifinals

ANNA, Texas (KXII) - The Anna Coyotes will face a Decatur team that they beat in the season opener, this time with a trip to the state finals on the line.

Anna beat Decatur in their season opener, 37-30, and now the two teams will meet in the state semifinals in a game that will be played on Friday in Denton.

Anna is coming off a decisive win over Stephenville, 41-21, and are looking forward to the chance to advance to their first state title game in school history.

