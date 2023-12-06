Fiber optic internet infrastructure is coming to Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Soon Denison residents will have the option of fiber optic internet.

Unlike cable or DSL, fiber optic internet uses light signals via fiber instead of metallic wires.

“Fiber optic is a is glass that’s been stretched out and that you can send different wavelengths down, and that’s how internet traffic and things like that travel,” Vexus Fiber’s Josh Lunsford explained.

Installed by Vexus, fiber optics makes surfing the internet 20 times faster than traditional cable internet.

“It’s been a year and a half process planning with the city and internally to get this going. So we’re really excited to get that going,” he continued.

The 20-million dollar project will provide service to at least 12,000 homes and businesses.

And fast internet isn’t the only thing the company plans to bring to town.

“Vexus is planning on opening a retail location here in Denison. When that retail location opens, that’ll be employment opportunities for about 15 to 20 people,” Lunsford replied.

Construction on the new 10-gig fiber optic network has already started on Coffin street.

“There’s a continual communication with us and the city. So, we’ll be in continued communication with them throughout the construction process,” Lunsford said.

That means customers will receive equal upload and download speeds.

Service is expected to be up and running for the first area in Denison within the next three to four months.

