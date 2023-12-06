Grayson Co. trial will go into deliberations for third day

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Jurors continued deliberations Tuesday to decide the fate of Beau Justin Watson of Sherman but still did not reach a verdict.

Watson fatally shot Jeremy O’bar over 3 years ago.

Watson said O’bar lunged at him, so he shot in self-defense.

Monday the jurors deliberated for over 3 hours before being sent home for the night.

They continued deliberating Tuesday morning, shortly after Assistant District Attorney Don Hoover and defense attorney Bob Jarvis told me that a juror did not follow the judge’s orders.

That juror was dismissed, and the alternate juror took his spot.

The defense requested a mistrial; however, Judge Larry Phillips wants to continue.

Since the alternate went in, the jury deliberated for about four hours Tuesday.

They will return Wednesday morning in what will be their third day of deliberations.

If Watson is found guilty of murder, he could face up to life in prison.

