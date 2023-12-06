Wish List
Grayson Co. trial will go into deliberations for third day

They continued deliberating Tuesday morning.
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Jurors continued deliberations Tuesday to decide the fate of Beau Justin Watson of Sherman but still did not reach a verdict.

Watson fatally shot Jeremy O’bar over 3 years ago.

Watson said O’bar lunged at him, so he shot in self-defense.

Monday the jurors deliberated for over 3 hours before being sent home for the night.

They continued deliberating Tuesday morning, shortly after Assistant District Attorney Don Hoover and defense attorney Bob Jarvis told me that a juror did not follow the judge’s orders.

That juror was dismissed, and the alternate juror took his spot.

The defense requested a mistrial; however, Judge Larry Phillips wants to continue.

Since the alternate went in, the jury deliberated for about four hours Tuesday.

They will return Wednesday morning in what will be their third day of deliberations.

If Watson is found guilty of murder, he could face up to life in prison.

News 12 will continue to cover the very latest of this trial.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

