Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Grayson County Grand Jury indictments

File
File(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Smith, Inan Mateo, 06/27/2002 of Reseda, Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Fentanyl 12/16/2022

Roberts, Kerry Don, 03/15/1956 of Garland, Ct. 1 Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth; Ct. 2 Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Cocaine 4/21/2023

Foster, Kent Alan, 08/11/1990 of Howe, Poss CS ‐ Heroin 7/14/2023

Gaines, Sara Kay, 06/29/1981 of Garland, Poss CS ‐ Meth 7/20/2023

Wilson, Emily Jeannette, 08/14/1991 of Garland, Poss CS ‐ Fentanyl 7/31/2023

Howell, Bailee Dion, 11/24/1999 of Caddo, Poss CS ‐ Fentanyl 7/31/2023

Williams, Alaytra, 08/12/1998 of Durant, Poss CS ‐ Fentanyl 7/31/2023

Holbert, Gene Jr., 07/26/1986 of Humble, Poss Marij 12/1/2022

Rojas Ibarra, Luis Fernando, 10/10/1997 of Dallas, Poss CS ‐ Cocaine 7/11/2023

Lester, Amber Leanne, 07/17/1979 of Savoy, Ct. 1 Poss CS ‐ Fentanyl; Ct. 2 Poss CS ‐ Heroin 10/12/2022

Brown, Djurvis Dwayne, 06/07/1990 of Desoto, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity 3/29/2022

Johnson, Kendrick Raynard, 03/15/1985 of Dallas, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity 3/29/2022

Watson, Erron Jerrell, 10/23/1986 of Dallas, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity 3/29/2022

Garcia, Elijah Christopher, 09/24/2002 of Sherman, Evading Arrest Detention w/Veh or Watercraft 8/27/2023

Lightfoot, Thomas Kevin, 11/24/1963 of Tom Bean, DWI 3rd or More 9/14/2023

Mantooth, Timothy Scot, 09/08/1980 of Howe, Ct. 1 Poss Marij; Ct. 2 Poss CS ‐ Meth 6/27/2023

Rich, Matthew Dee, 08/03/1989 of Sadler, Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Inj 7/4/2023

Lee, Nayun, 12/22/2002 of Carrollton, Poss Marij 8/20/2023

Chiniewicz, Daniel Morgan, 12/16/1985 of Collinsville, Ct. 1 Sex Abuse of Child Continuous: Victim Under 14 9/1/2018; Ct. 2 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Rape) 12/1/2018; Ct. 3 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Rape) 12/1/2019; Ct. 4 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Rape) 12/1/2020; Ct. 5 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Rape) 12/1/2021; Ct. 6 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Rape) 12/1/2022; Ct. 7 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Rape) 12/1/2018; Ct. 8 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Rape) 12/1/2019; Ct. 9 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Rape) 12/1/2020; Ct. 10 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Rape) 12/1/2021; Ct. 11 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Rape) 12/1/2022; Ct. 12 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Rape) 1/1/2023

Jacal, Francisco, 07/10/1991 of Pilot Point, Evading Arrest Det w/Veh or Watercraft 8/13/2023

Streeter, Jason Alan, 01/03/1978 of Collinsville, Ct. 1 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 2 Poss Marij 8/10/2023

Owen, Christipher Lee, 11/16/1990 of Leonard, Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth 4/7/2023

Dhane, John Charles Jr., 12/08/1992 of Sherman, Bail Jumping & FTA 9/29/2023

Dhane, John Charles Jr., 12/08/1992 of Sherman, Bail Jumping & FTA 9/29/2023

Bass, Brianna Marie, 12/25/1995 of Watuaga, Bail Jumping & FTA 10/6/2023

Constable, Robert Bryan, 10/22/1969 of Sherman, Theft Mater Alum/Brnz/Cppr/Brss<20K ENH 9/29/2023

Fisher, Marty Wayne, 02/12/1989 of Whitesboro, Ct. 1 Assault Family/Household Member Prev Conv; Ct. 2 Assault Family/Household Member Prev Conv; Ct. 3 Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Inj; Ct. 4 Injury Child/Elderyly/Disable w/Int Bodily Inj 9/27/2023

Richardson, Matthew John, 03/31/1983 of Tom Bean, Poss CS ‐ Meth 9/10/2023

Heath, Casey James, 03/17/1998 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Poss of Child Pornography; Ct. 2 Poss of Child Pornography; Ct. 3 Poss of Child Pornography; Ct. 4 Poss of Child Pornography; Ct. 5 Poss of Child Pornography; Ct. 6 Poss of Child Pornography; Ct. 7 Poss of Child Pornography; Ct. 8 Poss of Child Pornography; Ct. 9 Poss of Child Pornography; Ct. 10 Poss of Child Pornography; Ct. 11 Poss of Child Pornography; Ct. 12 Poss of Child Pornography; Ct. 13 Poss of Child Pornography 6/30/2023

Nelson, Lori, 11/03/1970 of Bells, Ct. 1 Abandon Endanger Child Imminent Danger Bodily Inj; Ct. 2 Obstruction or Retaliation 6/22/2023

Raborn, Paul Vernon, 08/07/1984 of Madill, Poss Marij 8/9/2023

Raborn, Angela, 01/01/1979 of Madill, Poss Marij 8/9/2023

Rutherford, Anna Lea, 04/10/2006 of Van Alstyne, Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse 7/2/2023

Sciarrino, Victor James, 08/01/2003 of Rockledge, Poss CS ‐ Delta 9 ‐ Tetrahydrocannabinol 12/21/2021

Allen, Donal Ray, 02/04/1980 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth 8/7/2023

Stiles, Joel Dallas, 01/01/1991 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth 8/16/2023

Word, Chad, 06/20/1979 of Dorchester, Poss CS ‐ Meth 3/6/2023

Billingsly, John Wayne, 05/16/1981 of McAlester, Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth 5/22/2023

Martinez, Leodgario Jose Carlos, 04/19/2004 of Sherman, Evading Arrest Detention w/Veh or Watercraft 8/31/2023

Boland, Ryan Daniel, 02/25/1986 of Gordonville, Ct. 1 Obstruction or Retaliation; Ct. 2 Obstruction or Retaliation; Ct. 3 Obstruction or Retaliation 9/2/2023

Crowell‐Martin, Kathleen Joyce, 08/07/1963 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth 9/25/2023

Schnitker, Patrick Wade, 04/14/1970 of Denison, Poss CS w/ Int Delivery ‐ Meth 8/30/2023

Tran, Phuoc Minh, 12/23/1973 of Denison, Ct. 1 Agg Robbery; Ct. 2 Agg Robbery; Ct. 3 Agg Robbery; Ct. 4 Agg Robbery 6/30/2023

Sauvageau, Brent Alan, 08/21/1972 of Denison, DWI 3rd or More 9/4/2023

Nolan, Connie Dianne, 10/28/1956 of Idabel, Poss CS ‐ Meth 8/4/2023

Waddington, Jacob Bradley, 11/15/1995 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 2 Proh Substance/Item In Corr/Civ Com Facillity ‐ Meth 9/20/2023

Jones, Michael Wayne, 03/17/1980 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth 8/12/2023

Moore, Samuele Ray, 05/07/1975 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 2 Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair 8/21/2023

Swink, Lyle David Jr., 04/24/1988 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth 6/12/2023

Watson, Coleton Ray, 11/10/1992 of West TX, Poss CS ‐ Meth 7/25/2023

Walker, Zejoriad Dequan, 10/21/2005 of Denison, Ct. 1 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 2 Poss CS ‐ Psilocin 4/21/2023

Walker, Daniel Andrew, 10/26/1996 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Tetrahydrocannabinol 5/20/2023

Staten, Ransom Luther, 10/28/1984 of Denison, Ct. 1 Evading Arrest Det w/Prev Conviction; Ct. 2 Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair 9/16/2023

Teel, Jshawnda Necole, 09/05/1986 of Collinsville, Attempt to Commit Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair 12/5/2022

Roberts, Chasity Latrice, 12/15/1989 of Irving, Theft Prop >=$2,500<$30k 7/5/2022

Bohmer, William Christopher, 03/24/1972 of Cleburne, Theft Prop >=$2,500<$30k 5/3/2023

Allen, Kellie Hays, 09/28/1961 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth 10/11/2023

Romanski, Theodore Joseph, 10/09/1976 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Inj; Ct. 2 Assault Family/Household Member Prev Conv 9/28/2023

Harden, Chad Daniel, 03/31/1984 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Assault Int/Reck Breath/Circ Fam Mem Prev; Ct. 2 Assault Family/Household Member Prev Conv 7/19/2023

Chavez, Arron, 04/24/1996 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth 11/10/2022

Chavez, Arron, 04/24/1996 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth 4/8/2023

Brown, Joshua Thomas, 03/17/1977 of Savoy, Poss CS DFZ ‐ Meth 6/13/2023

Ali, Saleem Jr., 03/04/2004 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Tetrahydrocannabinol 9/28/2022

Brigman, John William, 05/20/1975 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth 8/23/2023

Smith, Katie Katlyn, 06/21/1993 of Dallas, Assault Public Servant 8/2/2023

Fields, Jimmy Jay Jr., 07/02/1985 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 2 Viol Bond/Protective Order 2+ Times W/I 12MO 9/3/2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Love, 37, is two felony charges after her newborn twins tested positive for drugs.
Ardmore woman facing child neglect charges
Police in Duncan are asking for the public’s help finding Amber Jones, 41, who was reported...
Duncan Police search for missing woman
Kenneth Bray, 52, is facing multiple charges after charred remains were found on his property...
McCurtain County man charged after remains found on property
At about 2 a.m. on Tuesday, a fifth-wheel camper caught fire at the Crossroads Mobile Home and...
Camper fire leaves one person dead in Sherman
A man was seriously injured in a crash that brought traffic to a crawl on Highway 69-75 in...
Man flown to hospital after Colbert crash

Latest News

Installed by Vexus, fiber optics makes surfing the internet 20 times faster than traditional...
Fiber optic internet infrastructure is coming to Denison
The jury found Watson guilty of murder.
Jury delivers verdict, Watson found guilty of murder
Adult Protective Services is helping make sure vulnerable adults aren’t forgotten this Christmas
Adult Protective Services is helping make sure vulnerable adults aren’t forgotten this Christmas
For a third year, the “Silver Angel Tree” is helping grant wishes.
Adult Protective Services is helping make sure vulnerable adults aren’t forgotten this Christmas