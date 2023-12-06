Grayson County Grand Jury indictments

Smith, Inan Mateo, 06/27/2002 of Reseda, Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Fentanyl 12/16/2022

Roberts, Kerry Don, 03/15/1956 of Garland, Ct. 1 Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth; Ct. 2 Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Cocaine 4/21/2023

Foster, Kent Alan, 08/11/1990 of Howe, Poss CS ‐ Heroin 7/14/2023

Gaines, Sara Kay, 06/29/1981 of Garland, Poss CS ‐ Meth 7/20/2023

Wilson, Emily Jeannette, 08/14/1991 of Garland, Poss CS ‐ Fentanyl 7/31/2023

Howell, Bailee Dion, 11/24/1999 of Caddo, Poss CS ‐ Fentanyl 7/31/2023

Williams, Alaytra, 08/12/1998 of Durant, Poss CS ‐ Fentanyl 7/31/2023

Holbert, Gene Jr., 07/26/1986 of Humble, Poss Marij 12/1/2022

Rojas Ibarra, Luis Fernando, 10/10/1997 of Dallas, Poss CS ‐ Cocaine 7/11/2023

Lester, Amber Leanne, 07/17/1979 of Savoy, Ct. 1 Poss CS ‐ Fentanyl; Ct. 2 Poss CS ‐ Heroin 10/12/2022

Brown, Djurvis Dwayne, 06/07/1990 of Desoto, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity 3/29/2022

Johnson, Kendrick Raynard, 03/15/1985 of Dallas, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity 3/29/2022

Watson, Erron Jerrell, 10/23/1986 of Dallas, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity 3/29/2022

Garcia, Elijah Christopher, 09/24/2002 of Sherman, Evading Arrest Detention w/Veh or Watercraft 8/27/2023

Lightfoot, Thomas Kevin, 11/24/1963 of Tom Bean, DWI 3rd or More 9/14/2023

Mantooth, Timothy Scot, 09/08/1980 of Howe, Ct. 1 Poss Marij; Ct. 2 Poss CS ‐ Meth 6/27/2023

Rich, Matthew Dee, 08/03/1989 of Sadler, Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Inj 7/4/2023

Lee, Nayun, 12/22/2002 of Carrollton, Poss Marij 8/20/2023

Chiniewicz, Daniel Morgan, 12/16/1985 of Collinsville, Ct. 1 Sex Abuse of Child Continuous: Victim Under 14 9/1/2018; Ct. 2 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Rape) 12/1/2018; Ct. 3 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Rape) 12/1/2019; Ct. 4 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Rape) 12/1/2020; Ct. 5 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Rape) 12/1/2021; Ct. 6 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Rape) 12/1/2022; Ct. 7 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Rape) 12/1/2018; Ct. 8 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Rape) 12/1/2019; Ct. 9 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Rape) 12/1/2020; Ct. 10 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Rape) 12/1/2021; Ct. 11 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Rape) 12/1/2022; Ct. 12 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Rape) 1/1/2023

Jacal, Francisco, 07/10/1991 of Pilot Point, Evading Arrest Det w/Veh or Watercraft 8/13/2023

Streeter, Jason Alan, 01/03/1978 of Collinsville, Ct. 1 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 2 Poss Marij 8/10/2023

Owen, Christipher Lee, 11/16/1990 of Leonard, Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth 4/7/2023

Dhane, John Charles Jr., 12/08/1992 of Sherman, Bail Jumping & FTA 9/29/2023

Bass, Brianna Marie, 12/25/1995 of Watuaga, Bail Jumping & FTA 10/6/2023

Constable, Robert Bryan, 10/22/1969 of Sherman, Theft Mater Alum/Brnz/Cppr/Brss<20K ENH 9/29/2023

Fisher, Marty Wayne, 02/12/1989 of Whitesboro, Ct. 1 Assault Family/Household Member Prev Conv; Ct. 2 Assault Family/Household Member Prev Conv; Ct. 3 Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Inj; Ct. 4 Injury Child/Elderyly/Disable w/Int Bodily Inj 9/27/2023

Richardson, Matthew John, 03/31/1983 of Tom Bean, Poss CS ‐ Meth 9/10/2023

Heath, Casey James, 03/17/1998 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Poss of Child Pornography; Ct. 2 Poss of Child Pornography; Ct. 3 Poss of Child Pornography; Ct. 4 Poss of Child Pornography; Ct. 5 Poss of Child Pornography; Ct. 6 Poss of Child Pornography; Ct. 7 Poss of Child Pornography; Ct. 8 Poss of Child Pornography; Ct. 9 Poss of Child Pornography; Ct. 10 Poss of Child Pornography; Ct. 11 Poss of Child Pornography; Ct. 12 Poss of Child Pornography; Ct. 13 Poss of Child Pornography 6/30/2023

Nelson, Lori, 11/03/1970 of Bells, Ct. 1 Abandon Endanger Child Imminent Danger Bodily Inj; Ct. 2 Obstruction or Retaliation 6/22/2023

Raborn, Paul Vernon, 08/07/1984 of Madill, Poss Marij 8/9/2023

Raborn, Angela, 01/01/1979 of Madill, Poss Marij 8/9/2023

Rutherford, Anna Lea, 04/10/2006 of Van Alstyne, Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse 7/2/2023

Sciarrino, Victor James, 08/01/2003 of Rockledge, Poss CS ‐ Delta 9 ‐ Tetrahydrocannabinol 12/21/2021

Allen, Donal Ray, 02/04/1980 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth 8/7/2023

Stiles, Joel Dallas, 01/01/1991 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth 8/16/2023

Word, Chad, 06/20/1979 of Dorchester, Poss CS ‐ Meth 3/6/2023

Billingsly, John Wayne, 05/16/1981 of McAlester, Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth 5/22/2023

Martinez, Leodgario Jose Carlos, 04/19/2004 of Sherman, Evading Arrest Detention w/Veh or Watercraft 8/31/2023

Boland, Ryan Daniel, 02/25/1986 of Gordonville, Ct. 1 Obstruction or Retaliation; Ct. 2 Obstruction or Retaliation; Ct. 3 Obstruction or Retaliation 9/2/2023

Crowell‐Martin, Kathleen Joyce, 08/07/1963 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth 9/25/2023

Schnitker, Patrick Wade, 04/14/1970 of Denison, Poss CS w/ Int Delivery ‐ Meth 8/30/2023

Tran, Phuoc Minh, 12/23/1973 of Denison, Ct. 1 Agg Robbery; Ct. 2 Agg Robbery; Ct. 3 Agg Robbery; Ct. 4 Agg Robbery 6/30/2023

Sauvageau, Brent Alan, 08/21/1972 of Denison, DWI 3rd or More 9/4/2023

Nolan, Connie Dianne, 10/28/1956 of Idabel, Poss CS ‐ Meth 8/4/2023

Waddington, Jacob Bradley, 11/15/1995 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 2 Proh Substance/Item In Corr/Civ Com Facillity ‐ Meth 9/20/2023

Jones, Michael Wayne, 03/17/1980 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth 8/12/2023

Moore, Samuele Ray, 05/07/1975 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 2 Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair 8/21/2023

Swink, Lyle David Jr., 04/24/1988 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth 6/12/2023

Watson, Coleton Ray, 11/10/1992 of West TX, Poss CS ‐ Meth 7/25/2023

Walker, Zejoriad Dequan, 10/21/2005 of Denison, Ct. 1 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 2 Poss CS ‐ Psilocin 4/21/2023

Walker, Daniel Andrew, 10/26/1996 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Tetrahydrocannabinol 5/20/2023

Staten, Ransom Luther, 10/28/1984 of Denison, Ct. 1 Evading Arrest Det w/Prev Conviction; Ct. 2 Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair 9/16/2023

Teel, Jshawnda Necole, 09/05/1986 of Collinsville, Attempt to Commit Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair 12/5/2022

Roberts, Chasity Latrice, 12/15/1989 of Irving, Theft Prop >=$2,500<$30k 7/5/2022

Bohmer, William Christopher, 03/24/1972 of Cleburne, Theft Prop >=$2,500<$30k 5/3/2023

Allen, Kellie Hays, 09/28/1961 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth 10/11/2023

Romanski, Theodore Joseph, 10/09/1976 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Inj; Ct. 2 Assault Family/Household Member Prev Conv 9/28/2023

Harden, Chad Daniel, 03/31/1984 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Assault Int/Reck Breath/Circ Fam Mem Prev; Ct. 2 Assault Family/Household Member Prev Conv 7/19/2023

Chavez, Arron, 04/24/1996 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth 11/10/2022

Chavez, Arron, 04/24/1996 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth 4/8/2023

Brown, Joshua Thomas, 03/17/1977 of Savoy, Poss CS DFZ ‐ Meth 6/13/2023

Ali, Saleem Jr., 03/04/2004 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Tetrahydrocannabinol 9/28/2022

Brigman, John William, 05/20/1975 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth 8/23/2023

Smith, Katie Katlyn, 06/21/1993 of Dallas, Assault Public Servant 8/2/2023

Fields, Jimmy Jay Jr., 07/02/1985 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 2 Viol Bond/Protective Order 2+ Times W/I 12MO 9/3/2023

