Man behind McGirt case pleads guilty

The man behind the landmark Supreme Court case McGirt vs. Oklahoma is awaiting a federal judge to accept his plea deal.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The man behind the landmark Supreme Court case McGirt vs. Oklahoma is awaiting a federal judge to accept his plea deal.

According to the the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, Jimcy McGirt, 75, entered a guilty plea for one count of Aggravated Sexual Abuse in Indian Country.

McGirt was indicted on charges of sexually abusing a 4-year-old in Indian Country.

He was convicted in state court on similar charges, but the Supreme Court overturned it saying that McGirt should have been tried in federal court instead because he’s Native American and the alleged crimes happened on the Muscogee Reservation.

McGirt is serving three life sentences for a federal court conviction, but if his plea deal is accepted, McGirt would be sentenced to 30 years and receive credit for time served in both state and federal prisons.

He has been in custody for 26 years.

A sentencing date has not been set.

