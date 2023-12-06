Neighbors mourn victim in Sherman RV park fire

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - One person is dead after a fifth wheel camper caught fire Tuesday morning at the Crossroads Mobile Home and RV Community in Sherman.

Amber Sanders-Cline and her husband were awakened at about 2:15 a.m. by the sound of popping.

“When we looked out our bedroom window, we saw nothing but bright red,” Sanders-Cline said. “It was hot by the window already … by the time he got to the door, it was absolutely engulfed and there was just loud popping. It was really terrifying.”

Sanders-Cline says they called 911 right away and while fire engines arrived quickly, the flames spread fast.

“It didn’t take long, maybe 5 minutes tops,” Sanders-Cline said. “It was coming out of the windows and you could see it was really heavily on fire, but by the time they got here it was in the trees above, right next to the power lines just popping … it was the largest fire I’ve ever seen that close.”

She says that the fire department got the fire put out quickly, but according to the Sherman Fire Chief, the occupant inside did not survive.

Sanders-Cline says they knew the resident as a kind, elderly veteran who spent time with his dog Sheba and always had something nice to say.

“He would come out, lay in the grass with the and play with the dog, and was always super polite to the neighbors,” Sanders-Cline said. “People would stop just to say hi and pet his dog.”

She says that Sheba is okay, and is now at the Sherman Animal Shelter.

“She is an amazing two year old dog, so if anybody has the room or the heart, she’s been through it and she needs a good home,” Sanders-Cline said.

As for the residents of Crossroads, she says everyone is still in shock.

“It’s really sad,” Sanders-Cline said. “My condolences to his family, friends, and to all of us because even though we’re just neighbors, this is still a family.”

The fire is under investigation, but the Sherman Fire Department suspects it was an accident.

