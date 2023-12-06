Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Sen. Mark Warner kicks off the holidays with Virginia students

By Annie Andersen
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Capitol Hill turned into the North Pole as Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) transformed his Washington office into a winter wonderland with the help of kindergarten students from Bel Air Elementary School in Woodbridge, Virginia.

It’s a tradition Virginia’s Senior Senator has celebrated almost every year since taking office in 2009, bringing in students from around the Commonwealth. As part of the visit, the students have milk and cookies, sing songs, and help Warner trim his holiday tree.

“The Grinch has been at Capitol Hill for most of the year in terms of some of the craziness, you know, to get into the holiday spirit, to get into the Christmas spirit, to see these young kids come in,” Warner said.

Warner gets his trees from Mt. Rogers Tree Farm in Grayson County, firmly believing that Virginia has the very best holiday trees. This year, however, Warner things Mt. Rogers outdid itself, boasting “this year may be the biggest and best of any year since I’ve been here.”

Congress still has a lot of work to do before the end of the year, but Warner says it’s important to take time to celebrate the season.

“You always got to stay optimistic in this job. Sometimes the last few days have been particularly tough as we try to figure out how we’re going help Ukraine or not, to see these kids come in to see the kind of joy and wonder they bring.”

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Love, 37, is two felony charges after her newborn twins tested positive for drugs.
Ardmore woman facing child neglect charges
Police in Duncan are asking for the public’s help finding Amber Jones, 41, who was reported...
Duncan Police search for missing woman
Kenneth Bray, 52, is facing multiple charges after charred remains were found on his property...
McCurtain County man charged after remains found on property
At about 2 a.m. on Tuesday, a fifth-wheel camper caught fire at the Crossroads Mobile Home and...
Camper fire leaves one person dead in Sherman
A man was seriously injured in a crash that brought traffic to a crawl on Highway 69-75 in...
Man flown to hospital after Colbert crash

Latest News

The jury found Watson guilty of murder.
Jury delivers verdict, Watson found guilty of murder
Adult Protective Services is helping make sure vulnerable adults aren’t forgotten this Christmas
Adult Protective Services is helping make sure vulnerable adults aren’t forgotten this Christmas
For a third year, the “Silver Angel Tree” is helping grant wishes.
Adult Protective Services is helping make sure vulnerable adults aren’t forgotten this Christmas
One person is dead after a fifth wheel camper caught on fire Tuesday morning at the Crossroads...
Neighbors mourn victim in Sherman RV park fire
The man behind the landmark Supreme Court case McGirt vs. Oklahoma is awaiting a federal judge...
Man behind McGirt case pleads guilty