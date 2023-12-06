Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Tarleton State earns 92-56 victory against Hardin-Simmons

Led by Lue Williams’ 16 points, the Tarleton State Texans defeated the Hardin-Simmons Cowboys 92-56 on Tuesday night
Generic Basketball
Generic Basketball(wtoc)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Lue Williams’ 16 points helped Tarleton State defeat Hardin-Simmons 92-56 on Tuesday night.

Williams was 5 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Texans (7-2). Jakorie Smith added 13 points while shooting 4 of 10 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line, and also had five rebounds. Kiandre Gaddy shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding three steals.

Austin Brewer finished with 11 points for the Cowboys.

NEXT UP

Tarleton State hosts Sterling (KS) in its next matchup on December 12.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Kayla Love, 37, is two felony charges after her newborn twins tested positive for drugs.
Ardmore woman facing child neglect charges
Police in Duncan are asking for the public’s help finding Amber Jones, 41, who was reported...
Duncan Police search for missing woman
At about 2 a.m. on Tuesday, a fifth-wheel camper caught fire at the Crossroads Mobile Home and...
Camper fire leaves one person dead in Sherman
Kenneth Bray, 52, is facing multiple charges after charred remains were found on his property...
McCurtain County man charged after remains found on property
A man was seriously injured in a crash that brought traffic to a crawl on Highway 69-75 in...
Man flown to hospital after Colbert crash

Latest News

Houston Astros
Houston Astros and catcher Victor Caratini agree to $12 million, 2-year contract, AP source says
Dennis scores 17 points as No. 6 Baylor improves to 9-0 with a 78-60 win over Seton Hall
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman, center, celebrates with Martin Maldonado (15) after both scored...
Astros GM says team has no interest in trading Alex Bregman
Logo
Utah plays Dallas on 4-game road skid