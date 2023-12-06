Wish List
WATCH: 17-year-old Shih Tzu rescued from HVAC air vent in home’s ceiling

The 17-year-old dog had to be rescued by first responders after she became stuck in a HVAC air vent at a home in Virginia. (LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (Gray News) – A Shih Tzu in Virginia had to be rescued while seemingly pretending to be Bruce Willis in “Die Hard.”

The 17-year-old dog had to be rescued by first responders after she became stuck in a HVAC air vent at a home in Fairfax County.

In a video released by the Fairfax County Police Department, the rescuers can be seen using a Sawzall to cut through the ceiling and pull down the air vent. They are then able to coax the little dog out and bundle her up in a blanket before handing her off to her owner.

The thankful owner said she will take the Shih Tzu to the vet for a checkup on her health, but the dog is expected to be OK.

“This dog has watched her favorite Christmas movie ‘Die Hard’ way too many times,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

