Windy and Warm: Gusts to 35 mph Thursday and Friday

A Friday night cold front may fire off a few showers or storms, but precipitation odds with the system are not particularly high
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
We’ll have quiet skies overnight and not as chilly as the past few nights thanks to a steady southerly breeze. Lows will stop in the 40s. Thursday is expected to be a mostly sunny and very windy day, highs in the upper 60s and winds out of the south up to 35 mph; making for a rough day to be on the lakes.

A steady southerly flow makes for a little more cloud cover on Friday and warmer temperatures, but highs are forecast to reach the 70s as the wind turns to the southwest during the afternoon. A narrow band of showers or thunderstorms may form along a fast-moving cold front sweeping through Friday evening. The chance of rain should end Saturday morning, and southerly winds are exchanged for equally stiff northerly gusts Saturday. The sun should come out Saturday afternoon, high pressure builds in by Sunday; we’ll be near freezing Sunday morning followed near-normal temperatures into next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

