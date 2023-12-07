Choctaw County remains identified as missing Louisiana woman’s

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Skeletal remains that were found in Choctaw County in October have been positively identified as those of a missing Louisiana woman.

Sheriff Terry Park said that the remains belong to Caitlyn Case, who went missing in August of 2022 while driving from Louisiana to Colorado.

Her remains were found near the Kiamichi River in Fort Towson, close to where her vehicle was found abandoned.

The medical examiner is still working to determine a cause of death, but Park said that it does not appear to be foul play.

