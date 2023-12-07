Commercial driver’s license school rolling into Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A commercial driver’s license school is set to open at Midway Mall in Sherman near the beginning of 2024.

Passage CDL School will provide a four-week course for those looking to earn their commercial driver’s license and become a semi-truck driver.

School director, Adam McGregor, said this type of learning is needed in Texoma as the demand for commercial drivers continues to increase.

“Tuition starts at $4,700 and it covers the whole gambit of becoming a professional commercial driver,” McGregor said.

The first week of the course will be spent in the classroom learning the knowledge and theories of commercial driving.

“We go through everything from learning what air brake systems are to driving at night,” McGregor said.

Following this, students will test for their learner’s permits at the Texas Department of Public Safety. Once students get their permits they will gear up and get behind the wheel of a semi-truck for hands-on learning.

“It’s extremely valuable for students to practice in the truck and get familiar with how to operate it,” McGregor said.

They will learn how to maneuver the 18-wheeler truck with an instructor as their passenger to ensure the students are successful.

At the end of the four weeks, DPS will come to the campus to test students for their official CDL.

“And we like to connect the students with the employers so by the time that they graduate our program and get their CDL, they have a job lined up,” McGregor said.

This will land students a career as a commercial driver, which McGregor said has an average salary of $40,000-$70,000.

While the opening date of the school is pending, it is expected to start instruction between January and February.

For admission, students must be at least 18 years old, have a valid driver’s license, and have an acceptable motor vehicle record.

Information on how to enroll and hit the road toward getting a CDL can be found on the Passage CDL School website.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.