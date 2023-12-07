Grand Central Station works year-round for 150 people to have access to groceries every week

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Market Depot gives people the opportunity to shop for the items that they need.

Just like any other store, the options range from canned foods, produce, frozen vegetables, baking items, drinks, and more.

“If people are in need, they can come up, they can sign up, and then we will get their information and help them get groceries,” said the executive director, Melissa Schmitz.

It’s as easy as shopping at an actual grocery store, you grab a cart, and a volunteer will help you go through each section to shop for the items that you need.

Grand Central Station partners with North Texas Food Bank and and accepts donations so people can shop once every two weeks at no cost. After shopping, you “get a card that tells [you] what day [you] can come back.”

The Market Depot is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays... it’s first come, first serve, and they have 50 slots open each of those days.

Lindsey Kvestad shops at the Market Depot once a month, she said the store has sustained her for years.

“They’re very nice and very helpful, they pretty much help you get everything together and boxed up and ready to go. It’s easy and fun,” Lindsey said.

Lindsey said that she only goes about once a month because there are others that need help like herself... “I try not to take advantage or and overstep. I just try to get as much as canned foods or anything that I can make, like spreads or something that will last longer for until I get food stamps, or if I get something else or money along the way to get more food.”

Grand Central Station accepts donations, whether its monetary or items, Monday through Friday.

They run off volunteers, and are in need of more volunteers and donations.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.