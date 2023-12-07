Gunter prepares for state semifinals meeting with Canadian

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - The Gunter Tigers will meet up with Canadian for the seventh time in the state semifinals with a trip to AT&T Stadium on the line on Friday.

“We’ve played them seven out of the eight years, so I mean it’s a duel at this point,” defensive lineman Carter Layton said. “I mean it’s a great combination of two of the best teams in 3A-D II football.”

The Tigers and Wildcats will clash for the seventh time in the last eight post-seasons, with nothing but a trip to the state finals on the line as Gunter searches for their first ever back-to-back state titles.

“You’ve got to play well when you get to this point,” head coach Jake Fieszel said. “I think the coaches have got to do their job with the preparation and the kids have got to put the work in all week. The you’ve got to go out there Friday and you’ve got to play your best. If you don’t play your best at this point in the year then you’re probably not going to be playing next week, so.”

“Honestly just focusing on us, our effort,” running back Brayden Hinton said “You know, getting after the quarterback, especially for the D-line and just staying on those routes.”

Along with cleaning up their defensive coverages, the Tigers will continue to look internally leading up to their biggest ball game of the season. Focusing only on what they can control and not who their opponent may be.

“Obviously we’ve played them the last seven years,” Hinton said. “But we like to keep it about us and make sure we’re ready to play and keep it about our team.”

“Ultimately, we’re trying to go win one more game so we can go play in the state championship game,” Fieszel said. “So, sure, Canadian is our opponent and we respect the heck out of them and they’re a great opponent. But it’s about going and being at our absolute best this week and going to try and win a semifinal game. "

