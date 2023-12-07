Wish List
Illegal marijuana grow busted in Love County

Authorities mad a major bust of a marijuana grow operation near the community of Courtney in Love County Wednesday morning.
Authorities mad a major bust of a marijuana grow operation near the community of Courtney in Love County Wednesday morning.(Love County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Authorities mad a major bust of a marijuana grow operation near the community of Courtney in Love County Wednesday morning.

According to Love County Sheriff Andy Cumberledge, agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, the Love County Sheriff’s Office, and Marietta Police raided a marijuana grow operation that Cumberledge said was operating illegally.

14,000 plants were seized and destroyed, and there is no word of any arrests during the raid.

