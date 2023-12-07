Wish List
Man arrested after Garvin County chase

Arlington man, Son Bui, is in custody after leading authorities on a chase in Garvin County...
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Arlington man is in custody after leading authorities on a chase in Garvin County Wednesday night.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said that their agents tried to pull over Son Bui for a traffic violation on I-35 when he took off.

According to OBN, Bui threw out spikes in an attempt to blow out the tires of the pursuing agents.

When Bui was eventually stopped, agents found more than 160 pounds of black market marijuana in the trunk of his car.

