Man killed in Pontotoc Co. wreck

One man lost his life in a crash in Pontotoc County Wednesday morning.
One man lost his life in a crash in Pontotoc County Wednesday morning.
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - One man lost his life in a crash in Pontotoc County Wednesday morning.

Oklahoma troopers say Jessie Miller, 89, of Byars, was turning off US-177 onto State Highway 3W northwest of Ada when he made an improper U-turn and pulled in front of an oncoming vehicle.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one in the other vehicle was hurt.

