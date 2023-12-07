Man killed in Pontotoc Co. wreck

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - One man lost his life in a crash in Pontotoc County Wednesday morning.

Oklahoma troopers say Jessie Miller, 89, of Byars, was turning off US-177 onto State Highway 3W northwest of Ada when he made an improper U-turn and pulled in front of an oncoming vehicle.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one in the other vehicle was hurt.

