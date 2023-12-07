Oklahoma school choice applications open

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - On Wednesday, Oklahoma began accepting applications for the new parental choice tax credit.

Now, families sending students to private and charter schools-or homeschooling- can get up to $7,500 in a tax credit.

Supporters say it gives children in areas with lower-performing schools more opportunities.

Critics say the credit isn’t enough to fully fund an education for an impoverished child, and will hurt public school funding.

Oklahoma state superintendent Ryan Walters said the new credit will open up more options for students in rural Oklahoma.

“We have addressed this myth that it hurts rural public schools a hundred times here in oklahoma. it absolutely does not,” Walters said. “What it does will provide more opportunities for kids and all schools will get better.”

Texas legislators voted no to a similar bill in their state last month.

“It ensures that the money follows the child,” Walters said. “So if a child wants to go to a different school, that money follows that child to a different school.”

Walters said with school choice, his goal is to make sure every Oklahoma student has access to the same quality of education. He said the state law requiring high schools to offer more advanced placement classes, and his new plan where district accreditation is determined by student performance are geared towards that goal as well.

But not everyone agrees with him.

News 12 spoke to Springer Superintendent Scott Webb earlier this year.

Webb said Oklahoma already has school choice because of open transfer.

“You can choose to send your child to any public school in the state,” Webb said. “If you choose to go to a private school, I think it becomes parent responsibility to pay that bill. We dont pull money out of funds collected for highway taxes to pay for redoing our driveway, so why would we pull money out that would go towards schools to pay for private school?”

Walters visited Southern Tech in Ardmore on Wednesday, and said he was impressed with Southern Tech’s focus on teaching students skills that directly answer Oklahoma’s industries with workforce shortages.

“I just love the dedication here by the staff to make sure that when a kid steps in here or an adult steps in they’re gonna get a certification and they’re gonna get a job,” Walters said. “So we wanted to come here and see all the successes and see what the superintendent is doing here to create that environment.”

Walters said he’s working to encourage more career tech schools around the state to follow Southern Tech’s lead.

