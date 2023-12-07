OSSAA approves “open transfer” rule

(KXII) - The OSSAA approved an open transfer rule that allows one free transfer for a student that has established themselves at one school and wants to go to another.

Student-athletes currently are required to sit out a year when they transfer to another school. That rule will no longer be upheld in what is being called the “exception to Rule 8″.

The new rule will not go into effect until next summer.

