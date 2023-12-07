Wish List
OSSAA approves “open transfer” rule

By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(KXII) - The OSSAA approved an open transfer rule that allows one free transfer for a student that has established themselves at one school and wants to go to another.

Student-athletes currently are required to sit out a year when they transfer to another school. That rule will no longer be upheld in what is being called the “exception to Rule 8″.

The new rule will not go into effect until next summer.

Tushka's Pete Goodson signs with Carl Albert for baseball
North Lamar-Denison Boys Hoops Highlights
