Over 100,000 gallons of wastewater spilled in Sherman sewer leak

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The City of Sherman says it experienced a sanitary overflow collecting wastewater Tuesday.

It was discovered around 4:30pm and back in service four hours later.

The city says more than 100,000 gallons of wastewater flowed into a tributary of Choctaw Creek south of the Post Oak Wastewater Treatment Plant, and that it was caused by an old sewer line.

The city has released these precautionary statements on the spill.

Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within ½-mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.

Persons who purchase water from a public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe to use.

The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill.

If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash cloths thoroughly as soon as possible.

They say this does not impact any water users, and they’ve increased monitoring downstream of Choctaw Creek for e-coli.

