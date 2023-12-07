Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Over 100,000 gallons of wastewater spilled in Sherman sewer leak

The city says more than 100,000 gallons of wastewater flowed into a tributary of Choctaw Creek...
The city says more than 100,000 gallons of wastewater flowed into a tributary of Choctaw Creek south of the Post Oak Wastewater Treatment Plant.(City of Sherman)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The City of Sherman says it experienced a sanitary overflow collecting wastewater Tuesday.

It was discovered around 4:30pm and back in service four hours later.

The city says more than 100,000 gallons of wastewater flowed into a tributary of Choctaw Creek south of the Post Oak Wastewater Treatment Plant, and that it was caused by an old sewer line.

The city has released these precautionary statements on the spill.

  • Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within ½-mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.
  • Persons who purchase water from a public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe to use.
  • The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill.
  • If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash cloths thoroughly as soon as possible.

They say this does not impact any water users, and they’ve increased monitoring downstream of Choctaw Creek for e-coli.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Booking photo of Beau Watson (Grayson Co. Jail)
Jury delivers verdict, Watson found guilty of murder
One person is dead after a fifth wheel camper caught on fire Tuesday morning at the Crossroads...
Neighbors mourn victim in Sherman RV park fire
Kenneth Bray, 52, is facing multiple charges after charred remains were found on his property...
McCurtain County man charged after remains found on property
The man behind the landmark Supreme Court case McGirt vs. Oklahoma is awaiting a federal judge...
Man behind McGirt case pleads guilty
A man was seriously injured in a crash that brought traffic to a crawl on Highway 69-75 in...
Man flown to hospital after Colbert crash

Latest News

One man lost his life in a crash in Pontotoc County Wednesday morning.
Man killed in Pontotoc Co. wreck
Aaron Tyrone Beasley
Pursuit of stolen car ends in arrest at Sherman park
The Market Depot gives people the opportunity to shop for the items that they need.
Grand Central Station works year-round for 150 people to have access to groceries every week
Most doctors say it’s safe to get both shots at the same time, and a new study shown at a...
The potential benefits and downsides of getting your flu and COVID shots together