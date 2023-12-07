The potential benefits and downsides of getting your flu and COVID shots together

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - According to the CDC, flu hospitalizations have grown for three consecutive weeks, and COVID-19 is still the primary cause of new respiratory hospitalizations and related deaths in the United States.

Sherman nurse practitioner Michelle Triche with Wilson N. Jones says the best way to protect yourself and the people around you is to get vaccinated.

“The flu vaccine can actually prevent you from getting the flu in the first place, but if it doesn’t and you still catch the flu, usually your symptoms are much milder,” Triche said. “Your risk for getting pneumonia associated with the flu is reduced, and you’re not as contagious for as long, not sick as long.”

Even though the cold and flu season is already well underway, Triche says it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“Ideally you want to get the flu vaccine prior to flu season starting, but it’s not too late,” Triche said. “It also takes about two weeks before it works to help protect you, so it’s important to get it ideally before like family gatherings and things like that.”

Most doctors say it’s safe to get both shots at the same time, and a new study shown at a recent scientific conference suggests that taken together, the shots could produce a stronger antibody response than if given separately.

However, there are some potential downsides. A new FDA-funded study says that getting both shots at the same time could increase the risk of stroke in older adults, and could potentially worsen post-shot symptoms in younger people.

“If you’re like me and you have side effects for a few days after getting a COVID vaccine, I prefer to separate them just so I can have the flu and my sore arm from the flu shot, and then get the COVID vaccine and have a couple of days where I’m down from that,” Triche said.

The vaccines are endorsed by Triche and most physicians who say if you get the shots now, you should be well protected just in time for Christmas with your family.

