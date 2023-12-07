Pursuit of stolen car ends in arrest at Sherman park

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A police chase through Sherman Monday night ended with man in handcuffs at Fairview Park.

Sherman Police spotted a stolen car on East Lamberth, and when they tried to stop it, the driver, Aaron Beasley of Sherman, took off, leading officers to the park where he got out and ran into the woods.

Police arrested him a short time later for unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest.

He’s now in the Grayson County Jail.

