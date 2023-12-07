Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Pursuit of stolen car ends in arrest at Sherman park

Aaron Tyrone Beasley
Aaron Tyrone Beasley(Grayson Co. Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A police chase through Sherman Monday night ended with man in handcuffs at Fairview Park.

Sherman Police spotted a stolen car on East Lamberth, and when they tried to stop it, the driver, Aaron Beasley of Sherman, took off, leading officers to the park where he got out and ran into the woods.

Police arrested him a short time later for unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest.

He’s now in the Grayson County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Booking photo of Beau Watson (Grayson Co. Jail)
Jury delivers verdict, Watson found guilty of murder
One person is dead after a fifth wheel camper caught on fire Tuesday morning at the Crossroads...
Neighbors mourn victim in Sherman RV park fire
Kenneth Bray, 52, is facing multiple charges after charred remains were found on his property...
McCurtain County man charged after remains found on property
The man behind the landmark Supreme Court case McGirt vs. Oklahoma is awaiting a federal judge...
Man behind McGirt case pleads guilty
A man was seriously injured in a crash that brought traffic to a crawl on Highway 69-75 in...
Man flown to hospital after Colbert crash

Latest News

One man lost his life in a crash in Pontotoc County Wednesday morning.
Man killed in Pontotoc Co. wreck
The city says more than 100,000 gallons of wastewater flowed into a tributary of Choctaw Creek...
Over 100,000 gallons of wastewater spilled in Sherman sewer leak
The Market Depot gives people the opportunity to shop for the items that they need.
Grand Central Station works year-round for 150 people to have access to groceries every week
Most doctors say it’s safe to get both shots at the same time, and a new study shown at a...
The potential benefits and downsides of getting your flu and COVID shots together