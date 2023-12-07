Sherman ISD receives $300,000 to help equip students for careers in high-tech manufacturing

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - $300,000 is coming into Sherman ISD, to add electronic engineering technology to Sherman High School’s Certification to the Career and Technical Education Program.

“It’s about creating those pathways where students can come into our CTE program and be trained in many different workforce areas, areas of their interest that’s going to help kids move directly into the workforce when they graduate,” Sherman ISD Superintendent, Dr. Tyson Bennett stated.

The program is possible thanks to a $150,000 grant from the Texas Workforce Commission that is being matched dollar for dollar by SEDCO.

“Which will allow them to have a lab that will serve 12 students at a time, and it will be state of the art. It is the same equipment that TI wants them to be trained on,” Executive Director of Workforce Solutions Texoma, Janie Bates shared.

The grant will help train students for high-demand occupations in the growing semiconductor workforce.

“With all the jobs that will be coming with TI, we need a pipeline of workers. and by 2025 they’re going to need about 700 people to work. and there will be a number of technician jobs,” she continued.

With this certification, these high- paying jobs will be attainable to students after graduating without a college degree.

“To get a great job with great benefits and no debt, to have to go to school because they can do it while they’re here,” Bates added.

“We can’t wait to see what this certification does for our entire area,” Sherman Economic Development Corporation’s Shannon Blake exclaimed.

