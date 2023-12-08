Wish List
Ardmore remembers fallen World War II heroes on Pearl Harbor Day

By Drury Vaughan
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Wesley Hull with the Greater Southwest Historical Museum in Ardmore says they are remembering Ardmore’s Seaman First Class Billy Turner on the anniversary of Pearl Harbor.

“Billy was one of the 429 sailors and marines that went down on the U.S.S. Oklahoma. Within the first ten minutes of when the Japanese hit pearl harbor, three torpedoes hit the USS Oklahoma,” Hull stated.

After years of dedicated efforts, DNA testing on remains found from Pearl Harbor led to the identification of Turner’s body.

“They went out looking for DNA and they got his nephew in 2015 and again in 2019,″ Hull stated.

Hull then reached out to Billy Turner’s nephew, Bill Crowell, and last year worked together to bring Turner back home with a procession as the first Ardmore veteran to be buried in the newly named veterans cemetery in honor of Turner’s sacrifice.

“There was probably between the highway patrol and the patriot riders, we were half to 3/4 of a mile long,” Crowell said.

Crowell says he’s honored to see his uncle’s sacrifice remembered.

“It’s touching, and this is something that will carry on long after we’re all gone,” Crowell added.

“It’s been an honor to work on this and bring him home, he’s a veteran but the family has paid a lot also, when you think of veterans you always want to remember those families,” Hull said.

