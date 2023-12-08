Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

‘Bodies flying’: Truck hits crowd waiting for Christmas parade

Three people were reportedly seriously injured. (KBAK)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (CNN) – Police said multiple pedestrians were injured after a pickup truck hit a crowd of people Thursday evening in Bakersfield, California.

People were struck while they were waiting for the city’s annual Christmas parade to begin.

Three people were reportedly seriously injured.

According to Bakersfield police, the pedestrians were transported to a local hospital.

Three people were reportedly seriously injured. (KBAK)

The city’s vice mayor posted on social media that the driver of the truck backed into a crowd of people.

Police said the driver is in custody.

The crash is under investigation.

The parade was delayed and had to be rerouted.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Booking photo of Beau Watson from Dec. 6, 2023, after being found guilty in the murder of...
Jury returns guilty verdict in Sherman murder trial, now deliberating sentence
Skeletal remains that were found in Choctaw County in October have been positively identified...
Choctaw County remains identified as missing Louisiana woman’s
Kenneth Bray, 52, is facing multiple charges after charred remains were found on his property...
McCurtain County man charged after remains found on property
One person is dead after a fifth wheel camper caught on fire Tuesday morning at the Crossroads...
Neighbors mourn victim in Sherman RV park fire
The man behind the landmark Supreme Court case McGirt vs. Oklahoma is awaiting a federal judge...
Man behind McGirt case pleads guilty

Latest News

As war rages in Ukraine and Gaza, lines are drawn in Washington over sending aid. (CNN, SENATE...
The fight over aid to Israel and Ukraine
Southern California guard Bronny James warms up before an NCAA college basketball game against...
USC’s Bronny James returns to full-contact practice for 1st time since cardiac arrest
FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26,...
Hunter Biden indicted on nine tax charges, adding to gun charges in special counsel probe
Three people were reportedly seriously injured. (KBAK)
Truck hits parade crowd: 'Bodies flying'