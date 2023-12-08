Wish List
Chilly Saturday Winds: It’s Back to December

Near-freezing lows on Sunday and Monday morning
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Breezy and cooler tonight, winds turn northerly and pick up to 20-25 mph by morning. There’s a very small chance, 10%, of a shower or thunderstorm Saturday morning.

Expect mostly sunny, windy, and cooler for Saturday afternoon with high temperatures about 20 degrees cooler than Friday; highs will be in the 50s with northerly winds of 20 to 30 mph. Look for clear and cold with a chance of freezing weather both Sunday and Monday morning; seasonably cool weather is expected next week with temperatures more in the “jacket zone” than we saw the past few days. An unstable early-winter flow offers a small chance of rain from Wednesday through Friday of next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

