Choctaw County inmates accused of assaulting another inmate

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Four men in the Choctaw County Jail are accused of a brutal assault on another inmate in their jail cell.

Court records show that Delbert Coffelt, Curtis Williams, Cheyenne Rosson, and Mat Rosson beat, stomped, and kicked the other inmate nearly to death, and it was all caught on jail security cameras.

The men are charged with Aggravated Assault and Battery, and if they are convicted, they could face up to five years in prison.

