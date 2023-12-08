Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Choctaw County inmates accused of assaulting another inmate

Delbert Coffelt, Curtis Williams, Cheyenne Rosson, and Mat Rosson are accused of a brutal...
Delbert Coffelt, Curtis Williams, Cheyenne Rosson, and Mat Rosson are accused of a brutal assault on another inmate in their jail cell.(Choctaw County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Four men in the Choctaw County Jail are accused of a brutal assault on another inmate in their jail cell.

Court records show that Delbert Coffelt, Curtis Williams, Cheyenne Rosson, and Mat Rosson beat, stomped, and kicked the other inmate nearly to death, and it was all caught on jail security cameras.

The men are charged with Aggravated Assault and Battery, and if they are convicted, they could face up to five years in prison.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal remains that were found in Choctaw County in October have been positively identified...
Choctaw County remains identified as missing Louisiana woman’s
The city says more than 100,000 gallons of wastewater flowed into a tributary of Choctaw Creek...
Over 100,000 gallons of wastewater spilled in Sherman sewer leak
Booking photo of Beau Watson from Dec. 6, 2023, after being found guilty in the murder of...
Jury returns guilty verdict in Sherman murder trial, now deliberating sentence
Aaron Tyrone Beasley
Pursuit of stolen car ends in arrest at Sherman park
The jury sentenced Watson to 20 years in prison Friday morning.
Jury sentences Sherman man to 20 years in 2020 murder

Latest News

One person is dead after a shooting in McCurtain County Thursday night.
Shooting kills one during McCurtain County domestic asssault
The Katy Depot in downtown Denison is hosting their first ever Christmas at the Depot.
Talk of the Town: Christmas at the Depot
The Katy Depot in downtown Denison is hosting their first ever Christmas at the Depot.
Talk of the Town: Christmas at the Depot
The jury sentenced Watson to 20 years in prison Friday morning.
Jury sentences Sherman man to 20 years in 2020 murder