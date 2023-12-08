Choctaw County man faces up to life in prison for child porn charges

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Choctaw County man who was arrested on Monday for child porn charges could face up to life in prison if he is convicted.

Court records show that Clyde Crews, 33, of Antlers, made a child participate, and he admitted to a deputy that he had 100 different materials depicting child porn on his phone.

The FBI is investigating.

