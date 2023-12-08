Wish List
Choctaw County man faces up to life in prison for child porn charges

Court records show that Clyde Crews, 33, of Antlers, made a child participate, and he admitted...
Court records show that Clyde Crews, 33, of Antlers, made a child participate, and he admitted to a deputy that he had 100 different materials depicting child porn on his phone.(Choctaw County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Choctaw County man who was arrested on Monday for child porn charges could face up to life in prison if he is convicted.

Court records show that Clyde Crews, 33, of Antlers, made a child participate, and he admitted to a deputy that he had 100 different materials depicting child porn on his phone.

The FBI is investigating.

