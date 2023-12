ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The HFV Wilson Community Center in Ardmore is hosting a ‘Breakfast with Santa’ event Saturday morning.

According to the center’s Facebook page, there will be a free breakfast from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

There will also be face painting, crafts, candy cane scramble, and free pictures.

