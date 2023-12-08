Grayson Christian School students package and ship 10,000 meals to Bangladesh

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson Christian School students are giving back in a big way.

After raising money in a fundraiser over the past few months, the school is spending part of the money to benefit the non-profit, ‘feed the hunger’.

“So, a portion of all that we’ve raised, we’re using to package and ship 10,000 meals to schools and orphanages in Bangladesh to help kids that have been pulled in off the streets and to help take care of them,” Grayson Christian School’s Jeff Colegrove shared.

The school has done this before, last time, they shipped meals to Haiti.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.