Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Grayson Christian School students package and ship 10,000 meals to Bangladesh

After raising money in a fundraiser over the past few months, the school is spending part of...
After raising money in a fundraiser over the past few months, the school is spending part of the money to benefit the non-profit, ‘feed the hunger’.(kxii)
By Kayla Holt
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson Christian School students are giving back in a big way.

After raising money in a fundraiser over the past few months, the school is spending part of the money to benefit the non-profit, ‘feed the hunger’.

“So, a portion of all that we’ve raised, we’re using to package and ship 10,000 meals to schools and orphanages in Bangladesh to help kids that have been pulled in off the streets and to help take care of them,” Grayson Christian School’s Jeff Colegrove shared.

The school has done this before, last time, they shipped meals to Haiti.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Booking photo of Beau Watson from Dec. 6, 2023, after being found guilty in the murder of...
Jury returns guilty verdict in Sherman murder trial, now deliberating sentence
Kenneth Bray, 52, is facing multiple charges after charred remains were found on his property...
McCurtain County man charged after remains found on property
One person is dead after a fifth wheel camper caught on fire Tuesday morning at the Crossroads...
Neighbors mourn victim in Sherman RV park fire
The man behind the landmark Supreme Court case McGirt vs. Oklahoma is awaiting a federal judge...
Man behind McGirt case pleads guilty
A man was seriously injured in a crash that brought traffic to a crawl on Highway 69-75 in...
Man flown to hospital after Colbert crash

Latest News

$300,000 is coming into Sherman ISD, to add electronic engineering technology to Sherman High...
Sherman ISD receives $300,000 to help equip students for careers in high-tech manufacturing
Authorities mad a major bust of a marijuana grow operation near the community of Courtney in...
Illegal marijuana grow busted in Love County
Skeletal remains that were found in Choctaw County in October have been positively identified...
Choctaw County remains identified as missing Louisiana woman’s
A Gainesville radio station is giving back to the community again this year with their annual...
Talk of the Town: KGAF Secret Santas Giveaway