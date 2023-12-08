Wish List
Grayson Co. jury deliberates Beau Watson sentence for second day

The jury began deliberations Wednesday, in total, they deliberated his sentence for about nine...
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -The jury has been deliberating for two days now, however, they still have not delivered Beau Watson’s sentence.

Watson fatally shot Jeremy O’bar over three years ago at his Sherman home.

O’bar was there with Watson’s ex-wife, Elizabeth.

Watson says O’bar lunged at him, so he shot in self-defense.

However, the prosecutors say this was premeditated.

In trial, we learned that Elizabeth was having relations with O’bar while she was living under Watson’s roof.

The jury began deliberations Wednesday, in total, they deliberated his sentence for about nine hours.

During opening statements in the sentencing phase, Assistant District Attorney Don Hoover said the jury worked hard on the verdict, while defense attorney Bob Jarvis said he was disappointed.

Watson faces anywhere from two years to life in prison.

The jury will return Friday morning, making it the 9th day of the trial.

