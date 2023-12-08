Man arrested in Paris for trying to run people over with car

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested in Paris for trying to run people over with his car while drunk.

According to the Paris Police Department, Waverly Jeffery, 56, flagged down officers after they were dispatched to the 700 block of East Cherry for a disturbance call as he was leaving the area in a vehicle.

Jeffery was intoxicated, and placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated.

Upon investigating the initial disturbance, officers discovered that Jeffery had attempted to run victims over with his vehicle, and he was charged with felony Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Against a Family Member.

