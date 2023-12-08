Wish List
One dead in McCurtain County domestic assault

One person is dead after a shooting in McCurtain County Thursday night.
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - One person is dead after a domestic assault in McCurtain County Thursday night.

McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy said that deputies responded to a domestic assault between a father and a son.

One person was killed in the assault and the other arrested.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has requested to investigate the incident.

Posted by Kevin Clardy on Thursday, December 7, 2023

