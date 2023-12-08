One dead in McCurtain County domestic assault

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - One person is dead after a domestic assault in McCurtain County Thursday night.

McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy said that deputies responded to a domestic assault between a father and a son.

One person was killed in the assault and the other arrested.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has requested to investigate the incident.

McCurtain County Deputies responded to a domestic assault in progress between a father and son. This incident result in... Posted by Kevin Clardy on Thursday, December 7, 2023

