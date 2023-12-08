One dead in McCurtain County domestic assault
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - One person is dead after a domestic assault in McCurtain County Thursday night.
McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy said that deputies responded to a domestic assault between a father and a son.
One person was killed in the assault and the other arrested.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has requested to investigate the incident.
Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.