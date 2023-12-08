Pauls Valley man killed in motorcycle crash

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Pauls Valley man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Larry Davis, 73, was driving on Johnson Road, west of Mead, when he lost control and ran off the road.

OHP said the bike fell on its side and Davis hit the pavement. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Davis was not wearing a helmet.

