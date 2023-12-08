Resident voices concern over possibly hazardous materials found near Willis Bridge

OKLA. (KXII) - The new and improved Willis Bridge that stretches Highway 377 across Lake Texoma, opened in February.

The older bridge was demolished last month, but some say there are still some potentially hazardous remnants left behind by the demolition.

Resident, William Durrett said he was fishing around the bridge when...

“We ran up on what looked like to be like a yellow rope floating on the water, and it was probably about, uh, i’d say 100 yards long, and it had these red boxes, looked like clips and boxes about every foot or two foot in the rope,” Durrett explained.

After making a post on social media, to warn others, Durrett found out, what he thought was rope, was actually a det cord.

“It was it was what was used for the explosives over at the Willis Bridge, and we were warned that that could be very, very dangerous because there could still be explosives attached to the other end of that stuff, and if you start pulling on that stuff, you could actually set it off,” he continued.

Mills Leslie with ODOT warned that the area is still an active work zone.

“The crews are going to be down there. We actually have divers in the area right now that are adding buoys to the the rebar that’s exposed and all the concrete elements,” Leslie shared.

She said the work zone will remain through at least mid March.

“We just hope that the boaters can avoid it if at all possible, but if they do have a concern, that can definitely contact authorities if there’s anything that’s unusual that they’re worried about,” she concluded.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.