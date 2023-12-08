Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Resident voices concern over possibly hazardous materials found near Willis Bridge

The older Willis Bridge was demolished last month, but some say there are still some...
The older Willis Bridge was demolished last month, but some say there are still some potentially hazardous remnants left behind by the demolition.(kxii)
By Kayla Holt
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLA. (KXII) - The new and improved Willis Bridge that stretches Highway 377 across Lake Texoma, opened in February.

The older bridge was demolished last month, but some say there are still some potentially hazardous remnants left behind by the demolition.

Resident, William Durrett said he was fishing around the bridge when...

“We ran up on what looked like to be like a yellow rope floating on the water, and it was probably about, uh, i’d say 100 yards long, and it had these red boxes, looked like clips and boxes about every foot or two foot in the rope,” Durrett explained.

After making a post on social media, to warn others, Durrett found out, what he thought was rope, was actually a det cord.

“It was it was what was used for the explosives over at the Willis Bridge, and we were warned that that could be very, very dangerous because there could still be explosives attached to the other end of that stuff, and if you start pulling on that stuff, you could actually set it off,” he continued.

Mills Leslie with ODOT warned that the area is still an active work zone.

“The crews are going to be down there. We actually have divers in the area right now that are adding buoys to the the rebar that’s exposed and all the concrete elements,” Leslie shared.

She said the work zone will remain through at least mid March.

“We just hope that the boaters can avoid it if at all possible, but if they do have a concern, that can definitely contact authorities if there’s anything that’s unusual that they’re worried about,” she concluded.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal remains that were found in Choctaw County in October have been positively identified...
Choctaw County remains identified as missing Louisiana woman’s
The city says more than 100,000 gallons of wastewater flowed into a tributary of Choctaw Creek...
Over 100,000 gallons of wastewater spilled in Sherman sewer leak
Booking photo of Beau Watson from Dec. 6, 2023, after being found guilty in the murder of...
Jury returns guilty verdict in Sherman murder trial, now deliberating sentence
Aaron Tyrone Beasley
Pursuit of stolen car ends in arrest at Sherman park
The jury sentenced Watson to 20 years in prison Friday morning.
Jury sentences Sherman man to 20 years in 2020 murder

Latest News

Delbert Coffelt, Curtis Williams, Cheyenne Rosson, and Mat Rosson are accused of a brutal...
Choctaw County inmates accused of assaulting another inmate
One person is dead after a shooting in McCurtain County Thursday night.
Shooting kills one during McCurtain County domestic asssault
The Katy Depot in downtown Denison is hosting their first ever Christmas at the Depot.
Talk of the Town: Christmas at the Depot
The Katy Depot in downtown Denison is hosting their first ever Christmas at the Depot.
Talk of the Town: Christmas at the Depot
The jury sentenced Watson to 20 years in prison Friday morning.
Jury sentences Sherman man to 20 years in 2020 murder