Sherman and Denison celebrate the season with holiday festivities

Thursday night’s celebrations started in Sherman with the lighting of a menorah outside the Grayson County Courthouse.
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Jewish Studies graduate Angela Sokol received a grant from the Jewish Federation of North America to help fight anti-Semitism and said that she decided to put the money toward a symbol of friendship, peace, and solidarity.

“I think that’s a very good message right now to stand in agreement with our brothers and sisters in Israel as they’re suffering, to remember that this is supposed to be a time of peace and love,” Sokol said. “Christians are celebrating peace and joy and happiness already, so it’s easy to incorporate the celebration of Hanukkah because it’s another season of joy.”

Denison was also celebrating a season of joy with some Christmas festivities on Thursday including the lighting of their Christmas tree, Christmas performances from local talent, and their annual Christmas parade.

“I’ve come to this my whole life, basically, and this is my last year, and I don’t want my last year living in Denison to not come to this,” Josh Owens said. “It would just seem wrong, I think.”

As the smell of hot cocoa filled the night air, and the soft snowflakes drizzled down in the park, for some people it was hard not to get into the Christmas spirit.

“I’m a Christmas person, my mom loves Christmas,” Hayden Love said. “We already have 2 trees set up.”

Some Texomans appreciated the way Christmas makes them feel.

“Around Christmas time, everybody’s just a lot happier and just a lot more caring,” Cooper Duce said.

Some Texomans would even go as far as to sacrifice another holiday for it.

“I’m like the biggest Christmas person,” Owens said. “It’s my favorite holiday by a mile. I’d sacrifice my birthday for it.”

No matter what holiday you celebrate, it’s clear that Texoma is a great place to do so.

“Christmas is like the thing that ties everybody together,” said Luke Horning. “No matter what you participate in.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

