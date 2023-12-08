Shooting kills one during McCurtain County domestic asssault

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - One person is dead after a shooting in McCurtain County Thursday night.

McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy said that deputies responded to a domestic assault between a father and a son, and one of the men involved had been shot.

The person who was shot died and the other arrested, but there is no word on which one fired the deadly shot.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has requested to investigate the incident.

McCurtain County Deputies responded to a domestic assault in progress between a father and son. This incident result in... Posted by Kevin Clardy on Thursday, December 7, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.