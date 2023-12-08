Wish List
Shooting kills one during McCurtain County domestic asssault

One person is dead after a shooting in McCurtain County Thursday night.
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - One person is dead after a shooting in McCurtain County Thursday night.

McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy said that deputies responded to a domestic assault between a father and a son, and one of the men involved had been shot.

The person who was shot died and the other arrested, but there is no word on which one fired the deadly shot.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has requested to investigate the incident.

