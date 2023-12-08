Victim’s mother hopes to gain closure from Grayson Co. trial

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Beau Watson of Sherman fatally shot Jeremy O’bar on June 19, 2020.

More than three years later O’bars’ mother, June hopes to get closure after her son was abruptly taken away from her over three years ago.

“I can finally breathe again,” June said.

The day O’bar was killed, he told his mother that he was going to pick up his girlfriend Elizabeth Watson, and his daughter and move to Missouri where she lived.

“I sent him several texts that day and I didn’t hear from him, but I figure he’s driving and about, I don’t know, 6:30 or so that night, we found out that he’d been killed,” June said.

Elizabeth was living with her ex-husband, Beau Watson.

They had been on and off since their divorce in 2010 and had seven children together.

Elizabeth struggled with drug addiction, and it was part of her bond agreement that she had to live with Watson.

“He couldn’t handle her caring about somebody else and he took matters into his own hands,” June said.

In the trial, defense attorneys said Watson called Elizabeth from work the morning of the shooting, he said heard her fighting with another person.

Watson decided to leave work and head home to confront whoever it was.

Once he got home, he grabbed his gun and headed to the bedroom, where he found O’bar and Elizabeth.

Watson said O’bar lunged at him, in self-defense, he shot O’bar eight times.

“The investigation by Sherman Police Department and other evidence that we were able to find after the investigation just told us that it was not self-defense,” said Grayson Co. Assistant District Attorney Don Hoover.

Elizabeth told law enforcement that O’bar did not lunge at Watson.

But she was never called as a witness, “we had evidence statements from her stating that she would not be truthful on the stand, plus, Ms. Watson is on parole right now and she’s wanted for violating her parole, so we can’t find her,” Hoover added.

After two days of deliberations, the jury found Watson guilty of murder.

It then took them nine hours to agree to a 20-year prison sentence.

“It was not fair to anybody, that he left victims on both sides, it was awful,” June said.

Defense attorney Bob Jarvis said they plan to appeal the ruling.

Watson is eligible for parole after serving half his sentence.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.