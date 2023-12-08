Whitesboro Police Chief fired at Tuesday's council meeting

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - The city of Whitesboro has decided to fire its long-time Police Chief Scott Taylor.

The decision was made at Tuesday’s city council meeting, after discussion in executive session.

Whitesboro Mayor David Blaylock says the decision was a vote of no confidence, and declined to comment further.

Taylor had been with the Whitesboro Police Department for over 30 years, and was Chief since 2006.

