Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Whitesboro Police Chief fired at Tuesday's council meeting

The city council voted Tuesday night to fire Police Chief Scott Taylor.
The city council voted Tuesday night to fire Police Chief Scott Taylor.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - The city of Whitesboro has decided to fire its long-time Police Chief Scott Taylor.

The decision was made at Tuesday’s city council meeting, after discussion in executive session.

Whitesboro Mayor David Blaylock says the decision was a vote of no confidence, and declined to comment further.

Taylor had been with the Whitesboro Police Department for over 30 years, and was Chief since 2006.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal remains that were found in Choctaw County in October have been positively identified...
Choctaw County remains identified as missing Louisiana woman’s
The city says more than 100,000 gallons of wastewater flowed into a tributary of Choctaw Creek...
Over 100,000 gallons of wastewater spilled in Sherman sewer leak
Booking photo of Beau Watson from Dec. 6, 2023, after being found guilty in the murder of...
Jury returns guilty verdict in Sherman murder trial, now deliberating sentence
Aaron Tyrone Beasley
Pursuit of stolen car ends in arrest at Sherman park
One man lost his life in a crash in Pontotoc County Wednesday morning.
Man killed in Pontotoc Co. wreck

Latest News

News 12 AM anchor Annette Campbell helps ring in the holiday season with the Denison Tree...
Denison Tree Lighting
Thursday night’s celebrations started in Sherman with the lighting of a menorah outside the...
Sherman and Denison celebrate the season with holiday festivities
Ardmore remembers fallen World War II heroes on Pearl Harbor Day
Ardmore remembers fallen World War II heroes on Pearl Harbor Day
The jury began deliberations Wednesday, in total, they deliberated his sentence for about nine...
Grayson Co. jury deliberates Beau Watson sentence for second day