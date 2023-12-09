A+ Athlete: Brody Harris, Lone Grove

LONE GROVE, Okla. (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Brody Harris from Lone Grove High School.

Brody currently holds a picture perfect 4.0 GPA, ranking him first in his class for the Longhorns. He’s already begun taking college level courses and is a member of the Superintends Honor Roll. While also spending meaningful time in the community helping with youth sports.

“He is just the epitome of the type of student you want to have every year in every class,” said Lone Grove English Teacher Traci Duvak. “He was always on top of his class work, he is an exemplary student to help others.”

“I grew up with brothers and cousins all on the same piece of land, we grew up together.” said Harris. ”So, we’re all super completive and we are told to try our best in everything we do and so outside of football, basketball, and baseball I do the same thing in the classroom. I try to keep my grades up and really focus on doing well in everything that I do.”

As an athlete, the work certainly continues. With Brody competing in football, basketball, and baseball for the Horns. Earning the honor of Co-Defensive Player of the year on the gridiron and all-conference out on the court. While also helping lead Lone Grove Baseball to an appearance in the 4A State Semifinals.

“He just sets a great example. That’s the biggest deal,” said Lone Grove Football head coach Curtis Cole. “Brody, it’s not that he doesn’t talk as a leader, because he does. But his deal is, it’s really more about his actions and no matter what sport he’s playing, he’s the one leading by example, he’s the one kind of setting the tone in practices.”

“One of the things I’ve learned is just how much effort you put into something is what you’ll get out of it,” said Harris. “If you don’t try very hard in practice , your results won’t be very good in the games. But if you put your blood, sweat, and tears into something and really put a good effort into it, you’ll get a good outcome most of the time.”

