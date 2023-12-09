Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Man says he felt like he was having a heart attack when winning $1 million lottery prize

A man in Michigan recently scratched off a $1 million lottery ticket.
A man in Michigan recently scratched off a $1 million lottery ticket.(Michigan Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. (Gray News) - A lucky lottery winner said he had to get his blood pressure checked when he won a $1 million jackpot.

According to the Michigan Lottery, a 55-year-old man recently hit the million-dollar prize thanks to playing the $1,000,000 Extravaganza instant game.

The man, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at a Wesco gas station in Grant.

“I scratched the ticket right after purchasing it, and when I saw I won $1 million, I thought I was having a heart attack!” the man said.

The million-dollar winner said he then went to his mother’s house to show her the ticket and she told him to sit down.

“She took my blood pressure because I was bright red and shaking,” he shared.

The lucky player visited the lottery headquarters to claim his big prize. He chose to receive his prize money as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000.

He said he plans to complete a few home improvements and help others with his newfound winnings.

“Winning feels like a dream and it is going to make my life a lot easier!” the man said.

Lottery officials said players have won more than $15 million playing the $1,000,000 Extravaganza game since it launched in September.

Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal remains that were found in Choctaw County in October have been positively identified...
Choctaw County remains identified as missing Louisiana woman’s
The city says more than 100,000 gallons of wastewater flowed into a tributary of Choctaw Creek...
Over 100,000 gallons of wastewater spilled in Sherman sewer leak
The jury sentenced Watson to 20 years in prison Friday morning.
Jury sentences Sherman man to 20 years in 2020 murder
Booking photo of Beau Watson from Dec. 6, 2023, after being found guilty in the murder of...
Jury returns guilty verdict in Sherman murder trial, now deliberating sentence
Aaron Tyrone Beasley
Pursuit of stolen car ends in arrest at Sherman park

Latest News

(Source: CNN, POOL, WDIV, WXYZ)
Students recall horror at Michigan school shooter's sentencing
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Oct. 30, 2023, in...
Biden dings Trump on infrastructure, while he showcases $8.2B for 10 major rail projects
Los Angeles Angels TV play-by-play announcer Patrick O'Neal, right, poses with his father,...
Actor Ryan O’Neal dies at 82
The Davidson family says their 9-year-old son Nolan has died after being injured in a Dec. 1...
9-year-old boy dies after crash caused by suspected drunken driver, family says