Salvation Army serving more families this year, needs extra help

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Salvation Army is serving more families this year than in years past.

Their red kettle campaign and angel trees aim to ensure everyone in the community has a Merry Christmas.

This year, the angel tree program is serving about 100 more families.

Those families represent more than 900 children who the Salvation Army is working hard to give something special to open on Christmas morning.

Local Salvation Army Corps Officer Lieutenant Amanda Cain says they need some extra help to make it happen.

”I have over 120 angels still out on the tree waiting to be adopted, and over 450 angels that have not yet been returned to me,” Cain said. “I only have one week for the deadline.”

Cain said they are also in need of more volunteers for their red kettle campaign.

You can find more information on how to help here.

