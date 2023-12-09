Texoma tech hub representatives meet to discuss future plans

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - As one of 31 designated technology hubs in the country, Texoma is ramping up.

David Griffith, a business professor and Director of Strategic Programs at Austin College, said this meeting was a great opportunity to get everyone on the same page moving forward.

“We’re all going to be here to figure out what our various roles are and how we can best cooperate to reach this important goal for the region,” Griffith said.

Not just with housing and infrastructure, but with a tech-ready workforce, and $75 million in grant money is potentially available to help.

On Friday, local representatives from that hub met at Austin College in Sherman to discuss what’s needed to stay competitive.

“It would be everything from increasing the footprint, building new labs and equipment across campus, and at other supporting industries,” Griffith said.

Representatives say that the grant money would go towards accelerating the technology and innovation of local companies and universities, further enhancing Texoma’s status as one of the nation’s most advanced tech hubs.

“It includes money for supply chain development and it includes money for entrepreneurial development, encouraging people who are graduating from college to stay here and start tech businesses,” Griffith said.

The meeting comes just one day after the Texas Workforce Commission and the Sherman Economic Development Corporation donated $150,000 each to Sherman ISD.

More electronic engineering technology will help prepare students to fill those new high-demand tech jobs.

“Our challenge, all of us working together, is to make sure that we have all the resources and we’re working together to make sure that all those jobs will be filled in a timely manner,” Griffith said.

Brent Omdahl, Senior Vice President for Government Affairs of Global Wafers, said that there are a lot of opportunities coming to the local semi-conductor workforce that everyone will be able to take advantage of.

“Participating in a substantial way career-wise in the semiconductor industry doesn’t necessarily require an advanced degree,” Omdahl said. “We hire a lot of operators that are right out of high school or just have a high school degree with some experience. That’s a great way to jumpstart a career.”

They say that these developments could add hundreds of new jobs in the short-term, and thousands in the long-term.

