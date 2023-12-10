Wish List
Another Cold Night on The Way

Frost is likely Monday morning; this week will be cooler than last week
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Sunday morning dawned chilly in Texoma with an area-wide freeze. Minimum temperatures were similar across the region , generally in the upper 20s. Tonight’s lows will be a few degrees warmer as a light southerly flow takes over, but we’re still looking at near 30 to mid 30s for the Monday morning starter temperature.

The days ahead feature easterly winds that will prevent a huge warm-up (like we had last week), with daily highs just slightly above the mid-December average. The next weather change: an upper level low now over Washington state intensifies and approaches late week.

The low’s track with govern our rain prospects and its path is still quite uncertain, so I’m taking the average of our two best models for the early numbers. The forecast gives us a moderate chance of rain centered on Friday. This outlook will likely require adjustment as the week goes on - stay tuned.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

