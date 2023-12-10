Ardmore children have Breakfast with Santa at HFV Wilson Community Center

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - JaMia Cody with the HFV Wilson Community Center says they’re bringing in the holiday cheer at this year’s Breakfast with Santa.

“This is the most we’ve had since I’ve been here in 8 years, we’re super excited to be able to give back and give this as a kickoff for the holiday season for Christmas,” Cody said.

Where families took their kids to race in the candy cane scramble, make Christmas crafts and more.

“We got to eat breakfast, scramble for candy canes and we got to color...” “...We also got to take a picture with Santa too,” Breakfast With Santa participants Lyrika and Alex said.

Cody says this year they’re also sharing the Christmas spirit with veterans.

“We do crafts for the kids to have for Christmas, and we also have them do Christmas cards to the veterans at the veterans center,” Cody said.

She says that Breakfast with Santa is a completely free event for all families to enjoy and make Christmas memories.

“To see all the kids coming in and families and they’re excited, smiles all those things about what we have to offer here and so I think its a great thing and I’m super excited to see where we can go from here and what we can implement for years to come,” Cody stated.

Cody says it’s all about spending time with the people who matter.

“Its not even about the gifts, just coming together and being with one another I think that’s a big thing, we have to cherish those moments. I think that’s huge-just putting the cell phones down and being able to enjoy each others time,” Cody added.

