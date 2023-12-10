Wish List
Denison's Frontier Village hosts log cabin Christmas story time

Denison's Frontier Village hosts Christmas log cabin story time
Denison's Frontier Village hosts Christmas log cabin story time(Garrett Stringfellow)
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Twas two weeks before Christmas and all through the cabin was a holiday experience most can only imagine.

“It’s just fun coming out and looking at all the antique stuff,” Carson Tomlinson said.

Texomans gathering, cozy by the fire - a Christmas classic read to them in period attire.

“It’s just amazing and it’s a good opportunity to get the kids involved in community events,” Taryn Vega said.

The historic Davis-Ansley cabin in the Frontier Village hosted log cabin story time, a gathering of lineage.

“We are big on laying roots down and family tradition because I feel like that’s something that’s fleeting in this time, and so we try to hold onto that,” Vega said.

Built by blacksmith Micajah Davis in 1835, the hand-cut log cabin sheltered the Grayson County founder just trying to survive.

“It’s just kind of cool walking in history, like on the floors where people used to walk,” Olivia Vega said.

Next Saturday the village will be filled with song when the Red River Dulcimer Club hosts a live sing-a-long.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

